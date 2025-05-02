Friday, May 02, 2025 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Swastika Investmart consolidated net profit declines 93.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Swastika Investmart consolidated net profit declines 93.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 24.79% to Rs 27.48 crore

Net profit of Swastika Investmart declined 93.65% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 24.79% to Rs 27.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 36.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 61.84% to Rs 19.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.13% to Rs 140.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 114.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales27.4836.54 -25 140.58114.17 23 OPM %6.4423.84 -25.2020.28 - PBDT0.146.38 -98 27.6317.92 54 PBT-0.166.06 PL 26.4416.72 58 NP0.274.25 -94 19.8912.29 62

First Published: May 02 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

