L G Balakrishnan & Bros consolidated net profit rises 23.84% in the March 2025 quarter

L G Balakrishnan & Bros consolidated net profit rises 23.84% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 10.25% to Rs 669.17 crore

Net profit of L G Balakrishnan & Bros rose 23.84% to Rs 84.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 67.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.25% to Rs 669.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 606.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.34% to Rs 302.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 271.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.90% to Rs 2578.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2346.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales669.17606.96 10 2578.292346.05 10 OPM %15.2516.64 -16.0916.82 - PBDT114.10110.15 4 459.89435.86 6 PBT89.4788.70 1 368.36357.90 3 NP84.0467.86 24 302.11271.34 11

First Published: May 02 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

