Godrej Agrovet consolidated net profit rises 6.57% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.83% to Rs 2442.68 croreNet profit of Godrej Agrovet rose 6.57% to Rs 112.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 105.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.83% to Rs 2442.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2566.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2442.682566.71 -5 OPM %9.147.85 -PBDT208.24193.65 8 PBT149.90140.76 6 NP112.30105.38 7
