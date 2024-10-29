National Peroxide standalone net profit declines 84.65% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.83% to Rs 77.02 croreNet profit of National Peroxide declined 84.65% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 5.83% to Rs 77.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 81.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales77.0281.79 -6 OPM %5.3511.04 -PBDT5.9010.79 -45 PBT0.925.96 -85 NP0.684.43 -85
