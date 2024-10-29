Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 16.09% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.62% to Rs 1010.77 croreNet profit of Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals rose 16.09% to Rs 252.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 217.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.62% to Rs 1010.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 956.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1010.77956.99 6 OPM %31.8330.25 -PBDT355.98317.27 12 PBT339.12299.16 13 NP252.50217.51 16
