Godrej Consumer Products standalone net profit declines 9.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.71% to Rs 2362.22 croreNet profit of Godrej Consumer Products declined 9.24% to Rs 356.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 392.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.71% to Rs 2362.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2277.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2362.222277.70 4 OPM %22.0024.52 -PBDT520.97588.95 -12 PBT481.28561.61 -14 NP356.25392.54 -9
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content