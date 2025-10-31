Bank of Baroda consolidated net profit declines 4.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 4.44% to Rs 33318.24 croreNet profit of Bank of Baroda declined 4.14% to Rs 5133.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5355.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Total Operating Income rose 4.44% to Rs 33318.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 31902.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income33318.2431902.05 4 OPM %65.3460.02 -PBDT6694.977433.75 -10 PBT6694.977433.75 -10 NP5133.565355.10 -4
