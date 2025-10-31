Northern ARC Capital consolidated net profit declines 6.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.21% to Rs 627.45 croreNet profit of Northern ARC Capital declined 6.10% to Rs 91.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 97.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.21% to Rs 627.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 585.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales627.45585.27 7 OPM %53.0658.33 -PBDT125.94136.76 -8 PBT120.97133.58 -9 NP91.7197.67 -6
