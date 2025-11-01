Gujarat Containers standalone net profit declines 29.90% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.36% to Rs 36.66 croreNet profit of Gujarat Containers declined 29.90% to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 4.36% to Rs 36.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 38.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales36.6638.33 -4 OPM %7.099.18 -PBDT2.323.12 -26 PBT1.832.67 -31 NP1.361.94 -30
