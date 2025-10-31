Schaeffler India consolidated net profit rises 22.36% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.04% to Rs 2434.65 croreNet profit of Schaeffler India rose 22.36% to Rs 289.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 236.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.04% to Rs 2434.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2116.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2434.652116.35 15 OPM %18.7317.43 -PBDT483.36395.30 22 PBT395.48321.99 23 NP289.26236.41 22
