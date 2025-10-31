Friday, October 31, 2025 | 10:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Schaeffler India consolidated net profit rises 22.36% in the September 2025 quarter

Schaeffler India consolidated net profit rises 22.36% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 10:34 PM IST

Sales rise 15.04% to Rs 2434.65 crore

Net profit of Schaeffler India rose 22.36% to Rs 289.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 236.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.04% to Rs 2434.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2116.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2434.652116.35 15 OPM %18.7317.43 -PBDT483.36395.30 22 PBT395.48321.99 23 NP289.26236.41 22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Muthoot Vehicle & Asset Finance standalone net profit declines 4.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Muthoot Vehicle & Asset Finance standalone net profit declines 4.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Steelcast standalone net profit rises 74.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Steelcast standalone net profit rises 74.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Sustainable Energy Infra Trust consolidated net profit declines 44.90% in the September 2025 quarter

Sustainable Energy Infra Trust consolidated net profit declines 44.90% in the September 2025 quarter

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem reports consolidated net profit of Rs 9.92 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem reports consolidated net profit of Rs 9.92 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Libord Finance standalone net profit rises 57.69% in the September 2025 quarter

Libord Finance standalone net profit rises 57.69% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Bank Holidays in November ListResident Evil Requiem Pre-OrdersQ2 Results TodayTata Motors DemergerLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon