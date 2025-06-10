Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 05:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godrej Housing Finance standalone net profit declines 2.23% in the March 2025 quarter

Godrej Housing Finance standalone net profit declines 2.23% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Sales rise 46.83% to Rs 188.32 crore

Net profit of Godrej Housing Finance declined 2.23% to Rs 17.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 46.83% to Rs 188.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 128.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 36.45% to Rs 50.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 80.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 36.39% to Rs 632.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 464.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales188.32128.26 47 632.92464.06 36 OPM %88.2084.26 -86.4885.07 - PBDT37.4420.74 81 81.7093.09 -12 PBT33.7917.52 93 67.5880.12 -16 NP17.1317.52 -2 50.9280.12 -36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

SMFG India Home Finance Co standalone net profit declines 29.64% in the March 2025 quarter

SMFG India Home Finance Co standalone net profit declines 29.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Indices end almost flat, Nifty holds 25,100; banks drag

Indices end almost flat, Nifty holds 25,100; banks drag

Chinese benchmark slips 0.44% lower

Chinese benchmark slips 0.44% lower

Pound slips to 1-week low after disappointing UK jobs report; GBPINR down half a percent

Pound slips to 1-week low after disappointing UK jobs report; GBPINR down half a percent

Nifty June futures trade at premium

Nifty June futures trade at premium

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 5:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCement Stocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayAppendix Cancer RiseDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon