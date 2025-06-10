Godrej Housing Finance standalone net profit declines 2.23% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 46.83% to Rs 188.32 croreNet profit of Godrej Housing Finance declined 2.23% to Rs 17.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 46.83% to Rs 188.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 128.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 36.45% to Rs 50.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 80.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 36.39% to Rs 632.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 464.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales188.32128.26 47 632.92464.06 36 OPM %88.2084.26 -86.4885.07 - PBDT37.4420.74 81 81.7093.09 -12 PBT33.7917.52 93 67.5880.12 -16 NP17.1317.52 -2 50.9280.12 -36
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content