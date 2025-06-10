Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 05:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pound slips to 1-week low after disappointing UK jobs report; GBPINR down half a percent

Pound slips to 1-week low after disappointing UK jobs report; GBPINR down half a percent

Image

Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

The British pound is seen weighed down on Tuesday following disappointing UK jobs data in addition to rebound in dollar overseas. Job growth is slowing in the UK and the unemployment rate rose to a new cyclical high of 4.6%, the highest since July 2021. Average weekly earnings were slowed to 5.3% in the three-month year-over-year in April, though excluding bonuses, slowed to 5.2% from 5.5%. This is seen adding case for a rate cut for the Bank of England. Meanwhile, US dollar index is seen elevated and hovering around 99 mark amid ongoing trade talks between US and China in London and ahead of US CPI report. Meanwhile, for the pound, upcoming monthly GDP data and the governments spending review will be keenly watched. Currently, GBPUSD pair is quoting at $1.3499, down half a percent on the day. On the NSE, GBPINR is down 0.53% at 115.65.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty June futures trade at premium

Nifty June futures trade at premium

Nifty June futures trade at premium

Nifty June futures trade at premium

Indices end almost flat, Nifty holds 25100; banks drag

Indices end almost flat, Nifty holds 25100; banks drag

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index records a surge of 1.67%

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index records a surge of 1.67%

Nifty ends near flatline; IT shares in demand

Nifty ends near flatline; IT shares in demand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 4:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCement Stocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayRaj Shamani PodcastDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon