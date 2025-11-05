Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 03:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Godrej Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 40.44% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

Sales rise 28.95% to Rs 192.98 crore

Net profit of Godrej Housing Finance rose 40.44% to Rs 19.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 28.95% to Rs 192.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 149.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales192.98149.65 29 OPM %84.2687.64 -PBDT29.1617.77 64 PBT24.5514.17 73 NP19.9014.17 40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 3:40 PM IST

