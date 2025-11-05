Nido Home Finance standalone net profit rises 130.40% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.50% to Rs 143.10 croreNet profit of Nido Home Finance rose 130.40% to Rs 5.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.50% to Rs 143.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 126.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales143.10126.08 13 OPM %67.6266.37 -PBDT10.045.40 86 PBT7.763.45 125 NP5.762.50 130
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content