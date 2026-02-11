Pioneer Investcorp consolidated net profit rises 286.58% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.50% to Rs 11.93 crore

Net profit of Pioneer Investcorp rose 286.58% to Rs 5.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 23.50% to Rs 11.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.11.939.6661.6142.246.601.906.351.705.761.49

