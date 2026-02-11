Talbros Automotive Components consolidated net profit rises 14.19% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.02% to Rs 213.59 crore

Net profit of Talbros Automotive Components rose 14.19% to Rs 27.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 23.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.02% to Rs 213.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 201.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.213.59201.4715.4016.2242.4537.5233.9629.4127.2023.82

