Godrej Industries jumps after Q3 PAT rises 77% YoY

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Godrej Industries jumped 4.8% to Rs 851.80 after the company's consolidated net profit rose 76.86% to Rs 188.20 crore on 34.39% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 4,824.83 crore in Q3 December 2024 over Q3 December 2023.

Profit before tax jumped 93.06% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 416.68 crore in Q3 December 2024. PBDIT (profit before depreciation, interest, and taxes) jumped 57% YoY to Rs 1,033 crore during the quarter.

Total expenses rose 29% to Rs 4,843.87 crore in Q3FY25 over Q3FY24. During the quarter, cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 2466.59 crore (up 17.96% YoY), development & construction cost was at Rs 3379.14 crore (up 46.82% YoY) and employee benefits expense was at Rs 368.51 crore (up 27.84% YoY).

 

Godrej Industries is engaged in the business of chemicals, agri inputs, estate and property development, hospitality, vegetable oil, finance and investments, dairy, animal feeds, and other related activities.

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

