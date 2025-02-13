Business Standard

SMS Lifesciences India spurts as Q3 PAT jumps 18% YoY to Rs 5 cr

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

SMS Lifesciences India rallied 4.44% to Rs 1,278 after the company's consolidated jumped 17.71% to Rs 4.85 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 4.12 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations was at Rs 84.60 crore in the third quarter of FY25, marking a growth of 17.41% compared with Rs 72.05 crore in Q3 FY24.

In Q3 FY25, the profit before tax (PBT) spiked 81.36% year on year (YoY) to Rs 6.91 crore.

Total expenses added 12.96% YoY to Rs 77.74 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024. Cost of materials consumed was at Rs 39.43 crore (up 0.61% YoY), and employee benefits expense was at Rs 14.60 crore (up 9.69% YoY) during the period under review.

 

On a nine-month basis, the company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 15.24 crore in 9M FY25, compared with net loss of Rs 0.14 crore posted in 9M FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 18.35% YoY to Rs 255.61 crore in 9M FY25.

Meanwhile, the board has approved the reappointment of Veeravenkata Satyanarayana Murthy Talluri as managing director (MD) of the company for a further period of 3 consecutive years w.e.f. 1 June 2025.

SMS Lifesciences India is presently engaged in the business of manufacturing, buying, selling, offering consultancy, importing and exporting, acting as commission agents, and generally dealing with all types of organic & inorganic chemicals, pharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), and intermediates.

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 12:51 PM IST

