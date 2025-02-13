Business Standard

Thursday, February 13, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE SME Solarium Green Energy rises on listing day

NSE SME Solarium Green Energy rises on listing day

Image

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Shares of Solarium Green Energy were trading at Rs 212.10 on the NSE, a premium of 11.05% compared with the issue price of Rs 191.

The scrip was listed at 202, up 5.76% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 212.10 and a low of Rs 202. About 21.04 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Solarium Green Energy's IPO was subscribed 8.28 times. The issue opened for bidding on 6 February 2025, and it closed on 10 February 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 181 to Rs 191 per share.

 

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 39,36,600 shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Solarium Green Energy on 5 February 2025, raised Rs 29.85 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 15.63 lakh shares at Rs 90 per share to 15 anchor investors.

Also Read

The steel ministry has urged the Ministry of Finance to double the basic Customs duty on imported finished steel products to 15 per cent from the current 7.5 per cent in the upcoming Union Budget for 2025–26, people aware of the matter said.

Nifty Metal index up 2%; SAIL, Tata Steel, JSPL, JSW Steel gain up to 5%

Larsen & Toubro, L&T

Weak signals! Larsen & Toubro stock can crack another 16%; find out why

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Midcaps, Metal, Pharma, Health, Fin Svcs gain 1%; Sensex 500 pts higher at 76,650

dominos, domino jubilant food pizza

Jubilant FoodWorks stock serves 7% gains to investors post healthy Q3

Rajat Patidar and Virat Kohli

RCB Captain announcement: Rajat Patidar is new RCB captain for IPL 2025

Solarium Green Energy provides turnkey solar solutions, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, testing, commissioning, transmission systems, and operation & maintenance for residential, commercial, industrial, and government solar projects. The company has completed 11,195 residential, 172 commercial and industrial, and 17 government solar projects in the past three years. As of 31 March 2024, the company had 205 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 177.39 crore and net profit of Rs 15.58 crore for the period as on 31 March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Honasa Consumer spurts after Q3 PAT rises to Rs 26 cr

Honasa Consumer spurts after Q3 PAT rises to Rs 26 cr

SKF India slides as Q3 PAT decline 17% YoY to Rs 110 cr

SKF India slides as Q3 PAT decline 17% YoY to Rs 110 cr

NSE SME Readymix Construction Machinery makes a weak debut

NSE SME Readymix Construction Machinery makes a weak debut

GSS Infotech Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

GSS Infotech Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Jai Balaji Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Jai Balaji Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 12:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayPM Modi US VisitGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDisney+ Hotstar down in IndiaIND vs ENG LIVE UPDATESBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon