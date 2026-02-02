Godrej Properties climbs as Worli project clocks over Rs 2,000 crore sales

Godrej Properties rose 1% to Rs 1531.30 after the company reported sales of over Rs 2,000 crore in Phase 1 of its residential project Godrej Trilogy in Worli.

The project was launched in November 2025, with nearly 100 homes sold since launch.

Godrej Trilogy is spread across 2.63 acres and consists of three towers. In the initial phase, the company launched select floors in two towers, Seaturf and Seafront, with an opened inventory of approximately Rs 3,500 crore. The project offers 3-bedroom and 4-bedroom residences, with three apartments per floor.

The development offers views of the Arabian Sea, the Mumbai skyline, and the Mahalaxmi Racecourse. Once completed, the towers are expected to be among the tallest residential buildings in India.

The project is located on Dr. Annie Besant Road in Worli, with access to the Mumbai Coastal Road, the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, and Metro Line 3. Amenities at the project include a five-level clubhouse with a spa, racquet club, and fitness centres. Godrej Trilogy is an IGBC Platinum pre-certified project.

In FY 2025, Godrej Properties retained its position as Indias largest developer by the value of residential sales achieved. The company's consolidated net profit jumped 20.84% to Rs 405.08 crore, despite a 32.27% fall in net sales to Rs 470.38 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News