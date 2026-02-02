Maruti Suzuki reports 12% YoY sales growth in January 2026
Maruti Suzuki India reported total sales of 236,963 units in January 2026, registering an 11.6% YoY growth compared with 212,251 units sold in January 2025.Domestic passenger vehicle (PV) sales stood at 174,529 units, marginally higher by 0.5% YoY, while sales of light commercial vehicles (LCVs) declined 7.8% YoY to 3,771 units during the month.
While the companys total domestic sales (PV+LCV+OEM) rose 0.4% YoY to 185,943 units, export sales, however, surged 88.3% YoY to 51,020 units, marking an all-time monthly high.
For the period from April to January of FY26, the company has registered total sales of 1,983,467 units, up 7.7% YoY.
Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase, and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles).
The company reported a 4.08% YoY increase in net profit to Rs 3,879.1 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 3,726.9 crore in Q3 FY25, while revenue from operations rose 28.74% YoY to Rs 49,904.1 crore.
Shares of Maruti Suzuki India rose 0.31% to Rs 14,244.90 on the BSE.
First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 10:31 AM IST