Godrej Properties sells homes worth Rs 2,000 cr in Phase 1 of Godrej Trilogy project

Godrej Properties announced that it has sold homes worth over Rs 2,000 crore in Phase 1 of its project Godrej Trilogy, in Worli, South Mumbai. The project comprises of three towers. In the initial launch phase, homes on select floors within two of the three towers, named Seaturf and Seafront, with a total opened inventory of approximately Rs 3,500 crore, have been brought to market.

Planned across 2.63 acres, the project offers expansive 3-bedroom and 4-bedroom residences with just three apartments per floor, ensuring privacy and exclusivity. True to its name, Godrej Trilogy presents a distinctive trilogy of views, offering uninterrupted panoramas of the Arabian Sea, the Mumbai Skyline, and the historic Mahalaxmi Racecourse from structures that, when completed, will be amongst the tallest buildings in India.

