Godrej Properties consolidated net profit rises 401.81% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 4:04 PM IST

Sales rise 218.73% to Rs 1093.23 crore

Net profit of Godrej Properties rose 401.81% to Rs 335.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 66.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 218.73% to Rs 1093.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 343.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1093.23343.00 219 OPM %2.63-27.78 -PBDT237.51118.81 100 PBT219.25111.42 97 NP335.2166.80 402

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 3:47 PM IST

