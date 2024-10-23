Godrej Properties consolidated net profit rises 401.81% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 218.73% to Rs 1093.23 croreNet profit of Godrej Properties rose 401.81% to Rs 335.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 66.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 218.73% to Rs 1093.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 343.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1093.23343.00 219 OPM %2.63-27.78 -PBDT237.51118.81 100 PBT219.25111.42 97 NP335.2166.80 402
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content