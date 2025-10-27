Monday, October 27, 2025 | 11:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godrej Properties receives RERA approval for its upcoming Worli project

Godrej Properties receives RERA approval for its upcoming Worli project

Image

Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Godrej Properties announced that it has received the project registration certificate from the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) for its upcoming residential development, Godrej Trilogy, located in Worli, Mumbai. This is part of a joint development to redevelop a prime land parcel in one of the city's most coveted neighbourhoods. The development will comprise of three towers to be developed on a ~2.63-acre plot. The gross estimated revenue potential of the total project is over Rs 10,000 crore.

Strategically located just off Dr. Annie Besant Road and adjoining the iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse, the project offers unobstructed views of the Racecourse and the Arabian Sea. Designed to deliver an exclusive lifestyle, the residences will feature spacious homes with large private decks and thoughtfully curated amenities.

 

Currently, RERA approval has been obtained for two of the three proposed towers, comprising approximately 11 lakh square feet of saleable area in Phase 1. With approvals now in place, the first phase featuring towers named Seaturf and Seafront, will be launched in the current quarter, and is expected to contribute meaningfully to the company's residential portfolio in South Mumbai.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Garuda Construction and Engineering standalone net profit rises 164.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Garuda Construction and Engineering standalone net profit rises 164.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Desco Infratech rises after securing orders worth Rs 6.64-cr from Viviana Power Tech and Torrent Power

Desco Infratech rises after securing orders worth Rs 6.64-cr from Viviana Power Tech and Torrent Power

Sensex, Nifty trades with significant gains; realty shares advance

Sensex, Nifty trades with significant gains; realty shares advance

Reserve Bank of India announces the auction of Government of India Treasury Bills

Reserve Bank of India announces the auction of Government of India Treasury Bills

Blue Cloud Softech empaneled as 5G FWA system integrator across India

Blue Cloud Softech empaneled as 5G FWA system integrator across India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 10:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekBrigade Hotel SharesReliance Meta AI Joint VentureGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsITC Hotels Target PriceUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon