Sensex, Nifty trades with significant gains; realty shares advance

Sensex, Nifty trades with significant gains; realty shares advance

Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
The key equity benchmarks traded with major gains the in morning trade, as a softer-than-expected US inflation report reignited hopes of Federal Reserve rate cuts. The Nifty traded above the 25,950 mark. Realty shares extended gains for three consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, surged 599.15 points or 0.71% to 84,798.88. The Nifty 50 index added 167.80 points or 0.65% to 25,962.95.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.68% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.35%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,166 shares rose and 1,649 shares fell. A total of 245 shares were unchanged.

 

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index added 1.46% to 954.60. The index rose 1.83% in the three consecutive trading session.

Sobha (up 2.54%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 2.32%), Oberoi Realty (up 2.18%), Brigade Enterprises (up 1.91%) and Anant Raj (up 1.46%), DLF (up 1.43%), Godrej Properties (up 1.4%), Lodha Developers (up 1.21%), Phoenix Mills (up 0.54%) added.

Stocks in Spotlight:

IRCON International added 1.15% after the company announced that, in a joint venture with Finolex J-Power Systems, it has secured a turnkey works contract worth Rs 168.40 crore from Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Co (MSETCL).

Supreme Petrochem declined 3.19% after the companys standalone net profit fell 46.6% to Rs 48.20 crore on 27% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 1,094.62 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Coforge jumped 3.54% after it has reported an 18.4% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 375.8 crore on an 8.05% increase in revenue to Rs 3,985.7 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY26.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Reserve Bank of India announces the auction of Government of India Treasury Bills

Blue Cloud Softech empaneled as 5G FWA system integrator across India

MCX launches monthly options contracts on MCX BULLDEX

Mphasis launches innovative AI platform - NeoIP

Poonawalla Fincorp rises on expanding AI-first transformation with five new deployments

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

