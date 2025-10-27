Monday, October 27, 2025 | 10:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reserve Bank of India announces the auction of Government of India Treasury Bills

Reserve Bank of India announces the auction of Government of India Treasury Bills

Image

Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

The Reserve Bank of India announces the auction of Government of India Treasury Bills of 91-Day for a notified amount of Rs 7,000, 182-Day for a notified amount of Rs 6,000 and 364-Day for a notified amount of Rs 6,000. The auction will be Price based using multiple price method. Bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of Indias Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber system) on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, RBI stated. The sale will be subject to the terms and conditions specified in the General Notification dated March 26, 2025, issued by Government of India, as amended from time to time. State Governments, Union Territories with legislature, eligible Provident Funds in India, designated Foreign Central Banks and any person or institution specified by the Bank in this regard can participate on non-competitive basis, the allocation for which will be outside the notified amount. Individuals can also participate on non-competitive basis, as retail investors, RBI further noted.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Blue Cloud Softech empaneled as 5G FWA system integrator across India

Blue Cloud Softech empaneled as 5G FWA system integrator across India

MCX launches monthly options contracts on MCX BULLDEX

MCX launches monthly options contracts on MCX BULLDEX

Mphasis launches innovative AI platform - NeoIP

Mphasis launches innovative AI platform - NeoIP

Poonawalla Fincorp rises on expanding AI-first transformation with five new deployments

Poonawalla Fincorp rises on expanding AI-first transformation with five new deployments

Supreme Petrochem drops after Q2 PAT slides 47% YoY to Rs 48 cr

Supreme Petrochem drops after Q2 PAT slides 47% YoY to Rs 48 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 10:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekBrigade Hotel SharesReliance Meta AI Joint VentureGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsITC Hotels Target PriceUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon