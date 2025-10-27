Monday, October 27, 2025 | 11:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Garuda Construction and Engineering standalone net profit rises 164.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Garuda Construction and Engineering standalone net profit rises 164.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Sales rise 149.11% to Rs 116.46 crore

Net profit of Garuda Construction and Engineering rose 164.78% to Rs 27.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 149.11% to Rs 116.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 46.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales116.4646.75 149 OPM %29.5628.73 -PBDT36.3513.76 164 PBT36.2913.70 165 NP27.1410.25 165

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 10:56 AM IST

