Garuda Construction and Engineering standalone net profit rises 164.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 149.11% to Rs 116.46 croreNet profit of Garuda Construction and Engineering rose 164.78% to Rs 27.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 149.11% to Rs 116.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 46.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales116.4646.75 149 OPM %29.5628.73 -PBDT36.3513.76 164 PBT36.2913.70 165 NP27.1410.25 165
