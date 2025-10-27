Monday, October 27, 2025 | 10:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Desco Infratech rises after securing orders worth Rs 6.64-cr from Viviana Power Tech and Torrent Power

Desco Infratech rises after securing orders worth Rs 6.64-cr from Viviana Power Tech and Torrent Power

Image

Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Desco Infratech surged 5% to Rs 273 after the company announced that it has received new orders from Viviana Power Tech worth Rs 6.49 crore and Torrent Power worth Rs 14.45 lakh.

According to the companys exchange filing, the orders include the development of distribution infrastructure work for Package-05 (Roopnagar) to execute HT/LT infrastructure loss reduction works under the Reforms-Based and Results-Linked, Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) in Punjab and HT cable laying using HDD technology in Gujarat.

The total value of the orders stands at Rs 6.64 crore, which will be executed as per the terms of the respective contracts.

 

The company clarified that neither its promoters nor any members of the promoter group have any interest in the awarding authority. It further confirmed that the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction under applicable regulations.

Desco Infratech is an infrastructure company focused on engineering, planning, & construction, particularly in city gas distribution, renewable energy, water, and power sectors.

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit surged 172.9% to Rs 9.06 crore on a 102.3% rise in revenue to Rs 59.45 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex, Nifty trades with significant gains; realty shares advance

Sensex, Nifty trades with significant gains; realty shares advance

Reserve Bank of India announces the auction of Government of India Treasury Bills

Reserve Bank of India announces the auction of Government of India Treasury Bills

Blue Cloud Softech empaneled as 5G FWA system integrator across India

Blue Cloud Softech empaneled as 5G FWA system integrator across India

MCX launches monthly options contracts on MCX BULLDEX

MCX launches monthly options contracts on MCX BULLDEX

Mphasis launches innovative AI platform - NeoIP

Mphasis launches innovative AI platform - NeoIP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekBrigade Hotel SharesReliance Meta AI Joint VentureGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsITC Hotels Target PriceUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon