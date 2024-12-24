Business Standard

Tuesday, December 24, 2024 | 10:19 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GOI announces the sale of three dated securities for a notified amount of Rs32,000 crore

GOI announces the sale of three dated securities for a notified amount of Rs32,000 crore

Image

Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 10:16 AM IST

The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (issue / re-issue) of (i) New Government Security 2031 for a notified amount of ₹10,000 crore (nominal) through yield based auction using multiple price method, (ii) 6.92% Government Security 2039 for a notified amount of ₹12,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction using multiple price method and (iii) 7.09% Government Security 2054 for a notified amount of ₹10,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction using multiple price method. GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against each security mentioned above. The auctions will be conducted by the Reserve Bank of India, Mumbai Office, Fort, Mumbai on December 27, 2024 (Friday). Up to 5% of the notified amount of the sale of the securities will be allotted to eligible individuals and institutions as per the Scheme for Non-Competitive Bidding Facility in the Auction of Government Securities.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Biocon, Zentiva get approval for diabetes tratement drug Liraglutide for EU region

Biocon, Zentiva get approval for diabetes tratement drug Liraglutide for EU region

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

Oberoi Realty inks agreement for developing land parcel admeasuring 81.05 acres at Alibaug

Oberoi Realty inks agreement for developing land parcel admeasuring 81.05 acres at Alibaug

Vedanta Ltd Slides 1.96%

Vedanta Ltd Slides 1.96%

Phoenix Mills Ltd Surges 2.46%

Phoenix Mills Ltd Surges 2.46%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 10:01 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEMamata Machinery IPO Allotment DAM Capital Advisors IPO AllotmentTransrail Lighting IPOUnimech Aerospace IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon