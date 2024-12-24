Business Standard

Tuesday, December 24, 2024 | 09:56 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Phoenix Mills Ltd Surges 2.46%

Phoenix Mills Ltd Surges 2.46%

Image

Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 9:50 AM IST

Phoenix Mills Ltd has added 4.36% over last one month compared to 6.98% gain in BSE Realty index and 0.7% drop in the SENSEX

Phoenix Mills Ltd gained 2.46% today to trade at Rs 1696.5. The BSE Realty index is up 0.35% to quote at 8401.5. The index is up 6.98 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Oberoi Realty Ltd increased 0.17% and Anant Raj Ltd added 0.11% on the day. The BSE Realty index went up 39.36 % over last one year compared to the 10.49% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Phoenix Mills Ltd has added 4.36% over last one month compared to 6.98% gain in BSE Realty index and 0.7% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1219 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 11302 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2068.15 on 18 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1109 on 28 Dec 2023.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

Biocon and Zentiva receive Decentralized Procedure approval for Liraglutide

Biocon and Zentiva receive Decentralized Procedure approval for Liraglutide

Board of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam approves VRS for employees

Board of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam approves VRS for employees

Stock Alert: Whirlpool of India, Aster DM Healthcare, Dr Reddy's Laboratories

Stock Alert: Whirlpool of India, Aster DM Healthcare, Dr Reddy's Laboratories

GIFT Nifty hints at weak start

GIFT Nifty hints at weak start

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEMamata Machinery IPO Allotment DAM Capital Advisors IPO AllotmentTransrail Lighting IPOUnimech Aerospace IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon