GoI announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹25,000 crore

GoI announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹25,000 crore

Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (re-issue) of (i) New GS 2032 for a notified amount of ₹11,000 crore and (ii) 7.09% GS 2074 for a notified amount of ₹14,000 crore. The auction will be conducted using multiple price method. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (e-Kuber system) on July 11, 2025 (Friday). GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against each security.

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 9:54 AM IST

