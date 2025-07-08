Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 09:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Adani Power completes acquisition of Vidarbha Industries Power

Adani Power completes acquisition of Vidarbha Industries Power

Image

Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

For an aggregate consideration of Rs 4,000 cr

Adani Power has successfully completed the acquisition and resolution plan implementation of Vidarbha Industries Power (VIPL) for an aggregate consideration of Rs 4,000 crore.

VIPL is a 200 MW domestic coal-fired power plant located in Butibori, Nagpur district, Maharashtra.

VIPL was undergoing Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). On June 18, 2025, the Hon'ble Mumbai Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved Adani Power's resolution plan. Subsequently, the plan was successfully implemented on 07 July 2025.

APL takes its operating capacity to 18,150 MW with this acquisition. APL is further undertaking the expansion of its base load power generation portfolio through a mix of brownfield and greenfield projects. It is currently constructing six brownfield Ultra supercritical power plants (USCTPP) of 1,600 MW each at its existing locations at Singrauli-Mahan in Madhya Pradesh, Raipur, Raigarh, and Korba in Chhattisgarh, and Kawai in Rajasthan, in addition to a 1,600 MW greenfield USCTPP at Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh. Apart from this, it is also reviving the construction of a 1,320 MW Supercritical power plant at Korba that it has acquired previously. With this, APL would cement its position as India's largest private base load power generation company with 30,670 MW of operational capacity by 2030.

 

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 9:25 AM IST

