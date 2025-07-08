Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 10:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sobha records sales value over Rs 2,000 crore in Q1 FY26; price realization drops by 10% YoY

Sobha records sales value over Rs 2,000 crore in Q1 FY26; price realization drops by 10% YoY

Image

Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Sobha said that it has achieved quarterly real estate sales value of Rs 2,078.8 crore in Q1 FY26, which is higher by 11% as compared with the same period last year.

The company had recorded quarterly sales value of Rs 1,873.7 crore in Q1 FY25.

Sobha share of the sales value for Q1 FY26 was at Rs 1,717.2 crore, up 26% YoY. Average price realization for the period under review, however, fell by 10% YoY to Rs 14,395 per square feet.

The real estate developer stated that the sales value performance for the quarter was led by the launch of SOBHA Aurum in Greater Noida, which witnessed strong demand in the launch week underscoring the markets response to high-quality positioning in strategic location.

 

"The success marks a pivotal step in SOBHAs expansion strategy and reflects the growing appetite for premium housing beyond traditional Tier 1 cities, the company said.

Also Read

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty volatile, SMIDs shine; Titan slides 4%, Gokaldas Exports rises 7%

drugs, pharma

Nectar to sell API, formulations and menthol biz to Ceph for ₹1,290 cr

Adani Power

Adani Power seals ₹4,000 crore deal for Vidarbha Industries Power

market, stock trading, trading

Refex Industries shares rise 4% after winning ₹250-crore order from GENCO

Jindal steel angul plant

Jindal Steel Duqm to start Oman-based 5 MTPA green steel plant in 2028

Bangalore maintained a stable contribution of Rs 602.4 crore, Gurgaons contribution improved further to Rs 352.4 crore, Kerala contributed Rs 209.7 crore, and Tamil Nadus share was Rs 58.7 crore. Hyderabad and Pune remained muted during the period due to limited inventory.

During the quarter, SOBHA completed 1.07 million square feet of saleable area, delivering 594 homes across various projects.

The combined saleable area of new launches in Q1 FY26 was 1.62 million square feet.

Sobha is the leading national real estate brand in the country that offers international quality homes, and commercial and contractual projects delivered on time, through its backward integration model.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 481.2% to Rs 40.86 crore on 62.6% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,240.62 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The scrip shed 0.51% to currently trade at Rs 1507.95 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Adani Power completes acquisition of Vidarbha Industries Power

Adani Power completes acquisition of Vidarbha Industries Power

JSW Infra gains on securing LoA for berth reconstruction at Kolkata Port

JSW Infra gains on securing LoA for berth reconstruction at Kolkata Port

Titan Company Ltd Slides 4.78%

Titan Company Ltd Slides 4.78%

Brigade Enterprises Ltd Spikes 0.85%

Brigade Enterprises Ltd Spikes 0.85%

Yen falls to two-week low as US imposes 25% tariff on Japan

Yen falls to two-week low as US imposes 25% tariff on Japan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 9:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksDividend Stock TodaySamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025OnePlus Nore 5 Series To LaunchHappy Square IPO AllotmentCryogenic OGS IPO AllotmentTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon