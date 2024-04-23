Business Standard
GOI announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of RS 32,000 crore

Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (re-issue) of (i) 7.10% Government Security 2034 for a notified amount of ₹20,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction using multiple price method and (ii) 7.46% Government Security 2073 for a notified amount of ₹12,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction using multiple price method. GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹ 2,000 crore against each security mentioned above. The auctions will be conducted by the Reserve Bank of India on April 26, 2024 (Friday). Up to 5% of the notified amount of the sale of the securities will be allotted to eligible individuals and institutions as per the Scheme for Non-Competitive Bidding Facility in the Auction of Government Securities.
