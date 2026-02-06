Gokul Agro Resources standalone net profit rises 8.06% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 31.76% to Rs 5671.34 croreNet profit of Gokul Agro Resources rose 8.06% to Rs 62.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 57.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 31.76% to Rs 5671.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4304.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales5671.344304.29 32 OPM %2.462.76 -PBDT104.3686.72 20 PBT89.6573.37 22 NP62.4957.83 8
First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 9:06 AM IST