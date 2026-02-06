Gokul Agro Resources standalone net profit rises 8.06% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.76% to Rs 5671.34 crore

Net profit of Gokul Agro Resources rose 8.06% to Rs 62.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 57.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 31.76% to Rs 5671.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4304.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.5671.344304.292.462.76104.3686.7289.6573.3762.4957.83

