Mega Corporation standalone net profit rises 675.00% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 13.66% to Rs 1.83 croreNet profit of Mega Corporation rose 675.00% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.66% to Rs 1.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1.831.61 14 OPM %72.1380.75 -PBDT0.430.15 187 PBT0.310.04 675 NP0.310.04 675
First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 9:06 AM IST