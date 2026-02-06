Mega Corporation standalone net profit rises 675.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.66% to Rs 1.83 crore

Net profit of Mega Corporation rose 675.00% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.66% to Rs 1.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1.831.6172.1380.750.430.150.310.040.310.04

