Friday, February 06, 2026 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NCL Research and Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.41 crore in the December 2025 quarter

NCL Research and Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.41 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales decline 41.64% to Rs 2.13 crore

Net profit of NCL Research and Financial Services reported to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 41.64% to Rs 2.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2.133.65 -42 OPM %27.2323.84 -PBDT0.58-0.33 LP PBT0.57-0.35 LP NP0.41-0.38 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tacent Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Tacent Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter

KDJ Holidayscapes & Resorts reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter

KDJ Holidayscapes & Resorts reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Challani Capital standalone net profit declines 79.49% in the December 2025 quarter

Challani Capital standalone net profit declines 79.49% in the December 2025 quarter

Tirth Plastic standalone net profit rises 700.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Tirth Plastic standalone net profit rises 700.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Aditya Spinners reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Aditya Spinners reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkCrypto Market CrashGold and Silver Price TodayWeather TodayQ3 Results TodayTVS Jupiter 110 Price HikeBharat Taxi Launch TodayPersonal Finance