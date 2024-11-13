Gold Rock Investments consolidated net profit rises 83.84% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 85.34% to Rs 2.15 croreNet profit of Gold Rock Investments rose 83.84% to Rs 1.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 85.34% to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2.151.16 85 OPM %87.4489.66 -PBDT1.861.02 82 PBT1.820.99 84 NP1.820.99 84
