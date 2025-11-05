Golden Crest Education & Services standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.18% to Rs 0.09 croreNet profit of Golden Crest Education & Services declined 50.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 18.18% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.090.11 -18 OPM %44.4463.64 -PBDT0.050.10 -50 PBT0.050.10 -50 NP0.050.10 -50
