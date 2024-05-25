Sales decline 10.00% to Rs 0.09 crore

For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 and also during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 38.24% to Rs 0.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Golden Crest Education & Services rose 16.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.0.090.100.210.3466.6750.0019.0514.710.070.060.100.110.070.060.090.100.070.060.070.07