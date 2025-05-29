Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 09:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Basant Agro Tech (India) standalone net profit declines 82.94% in the March 2025 quarter

Basant Agro Tech (India) standalone net profit declines 82.94% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:21 AM IST

Sales rise 33.45% to Rs 132.52 crore

Net profit of Basant Agro Tech (India) declined 82.94% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 33.45% to Rs 132.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 99.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.30% to Rs 4.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.33% to Rs 462.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 404.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales132.5299.30 33 462.74404.75 14 OPM %6.2412.17 -5.996.12 - PBDT5.589.65 -42 14.7112.09 22 PBT3.657.73 -53 7.074.92 44 NP1.156.74 -83 4.173.96 5

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

