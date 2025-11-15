Royal India Corporation standalone net profit rises 747.62% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 94.52% to Rs 4.38 croreNet profit of Royal India Corporation rose 747.62% to Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 94.52% to Rs 4.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 79.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales4.3879.89 -95 OPM %16.893.20 -PBDT1.790.21 752 PBT1.780.21 748 NP1.780.21 748
