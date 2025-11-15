Star Delta Transformers standalone net profit rises 38.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.41% to Rs 43.61 croreNet profit of Star Delta Transformers rose 38.33% to Rs 3.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.41% to Rs 43.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 36.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales43.6136.83 18 OPM %9.889.26 -PBDT4.503.87 16 PBT4.313.67 17 NP3.972.87 38
