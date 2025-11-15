Sangam Health Care Products standalone net profit rises 228.57% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.02% to Rs 3.04 croreNet profit of Sangam Health Care Products rose 228.57% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 16.02% to Rs 3.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3.043.62 -16 OPM %9.5410.22 -PBDT0.290.37 -22 PBT0.280.07 300 NP0.230.07 229
