Goldiam International consolidated net profit declines 5.30% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.67% to Rs 136.98 croreNet profit of Goldiam International declined 5.30% to Rs 22.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 23.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.67% to Rs 136.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 133.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales136.98133.42 3 OPM %22.2820.52 -PBDT34.5333.23 4 PBT33.0231.78 4 NP22.1423.38 -5
