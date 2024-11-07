Stanpacks (India) standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.81% to Rs 7.33 croreNet profit of Stanpacks (India) declined 25.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 0.81% to Rs 7.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales7.337.39 -1 OPM %4.235.41 -PBDT0.120.13 -8 PBT0.030.04 -25 NP0.030.04 -25
