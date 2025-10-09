Friday, October 10, 2025 | 01:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / All-India Monsoon rainfall in September 15% above LPA and seventh highest since 2001

All-India Monsoon rainfall in September 15% above LPA and seventh highest since 2001

Image

Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 1:51 PM IST
India Meteorological Department or IMD stated in a latest update that in September 2025, the country received 193.6 mm of rainfall, which is 15% above the Long Period Average (LPA) of 167.9 mm. The daily rainfall variation across the country during September 2025, along with the normal based on 1971-2020 data. Rainfall over All India (193.6 mm) was 7th highest since 2001 and 37th highest since 1901. IMD noted that rainfall over Northwest India in September 2025 was 134.2 mm, 6th highest since 2001 and 35th highest since 1901. Over Central India, total rainfall was 255.3 mm, marking 5th highest since 2001 and 16th highest since 1901. In contrast, East & Northeast India received 195.9 mm of rainfall which is 2nd lowest since 2001 and 6th lowest since 1901.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Capacite Infra gains on bagging Rs 542-cr order from IIT Bombay

Capacite Infra gains on bagging Rs 542-cr order from IIT Bombay

SpiceJet climbs on fleet expansion

SpiceJet climbs on fleet expansion

Knowledge Marine bags Rs 127-cr order from IWAI

Knowledge Marine bags Rs 127-cr order from IWAI

RBL Bank Ltd rises for third straight session

RBL Bank Ltd rises for third straight session

Bank of Baroda rises for third consecutive session

Bank of Baroda rises for third consecutive session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayWorld Mental Health Day 2025Religare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultNEEP PG Result CancelledUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon