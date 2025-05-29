Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 05:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Goodricke Group reports standalone net loss of Rs 36.57 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 5:55 PM IST

Sales rise 1.22% to Rs 131.84 crore

Net Loss of Goodricke Group reported to Rs 36.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 75.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.22% to Rs 131.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 130.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 20.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 69.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.80% to Rs 929.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 823.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales131.84130.25 1 929.44823.98 13 OPM %-37.92-51.79 -2.07-5.47 - PBDT-40.95-66.37 38 28.57-44.94 LP PBT-45.55-71.46 36 8.73-65.62 LP NP-36.57-75.83 52 20.06-69.30 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Nifty June futures trade at discount

RBI to explore commencing CBDC pilots on cross-border payments

Various measures were undertaken to promote use of INR and trading countries currency for cross-border transactions: RBI Annual Report

Dollar weakness attributed to concerns about potential adverse effects of trade policy on the U.S. growth outlook: Fed Minutes

Board of The Indian Wood Products Company recommends final dividend

First Published: May 29 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

