Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

The centre government has announced a new scheme to promote sale of electric two and three wheelers. According to Heavy Industries Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey, Rs 500 crore is being allocated for the Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme (EMPS), 2024. This scheme is valid for four months from April 1 onwards, media reports noted.