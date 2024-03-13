Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

India's Consumer Price Inflation Eases To 5.09% In February

Image

Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
India's consumer price inflation softened marginally in February, data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed Tuesday. The consumer price index posted an annual growth of 5.09 percent in February.
This was slightly slower than January's 5.1 percent increase and economists' forecast of 5.02 percent rise. In the same period last year, inflation was 6.44 percent.
Meanwhile, food price inflation advanced to 8.66 percent from 8.30 percent a month ago.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The Reserve Bank of India aims to keep overall inflation within the tolerance band of 2-6 percent.
Month-on-month, consumer prices gained 0.16 percent in February, reversing a 0.11 percent fall in January, data showed today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth weak

Stocks may open on firm note

Monthly household consumption expenditure more than doubled in last decade, HCES Survey Reveals

Sensex tumbles 628 pts; PSU bank rally for 2nd day

US Market rebounds on bargain buying

Indiabulls Housing board to mull fund raising proposal

Jyoti Structures reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.08 crore in the December 2023 quarter

IL &amp; FS Energy Development Co. standalone net profit declines 90.61% in the December 2023 quarter

Board of Lumax Industries approves setting up of new plant at Sanand and expansion at Chakan plant

INR Consolidates In Narrow Range

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 8:21 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveCAA RulesCitizenship Amendment Rules 2024TCS Share PriceGold Price TodayManohar Lal KhattarIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon